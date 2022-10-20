Must-Have Safety Gear for Your Shop

In a shop, heavy machinery is lifted high into the air, and machines are running non-stop. If the proper precautions aren’t taken, automotive shops can become more dangerous than it needs to be. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we look at the safety gear you need in your shop.

A shop is a very diverse place with a lot of moving parts. So let’s look at a wide range of things you will need to keep it as safe as possible.

First up: gloves and goggles. Gloves can be used to avoid burns. Engines and other auto parts get extremely hot, or if you’re servicing the HVAC, things can also get very cold. Use safety goggles to prevent eye injury while working with chemicals, welding or grinding.

A proper uniform is also crucial. Use a protective uniform to keep your whole body safe from extreme temperatures and dangerous chemicals. Steel-toed work boots with non-slip soles protect your feet and reduce the risk of slipping or falling. Oil-resistant boots are a must. Good boots are a good investment.