Shop Owners Discuss COVID-19 in Virtual Panel

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper hosted a virtual shop owner panel discussion open to all certified service centers (CSCs) across the country on COVID-19 April 3.

The webinar included nine shop owner panelists from Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper, and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers. These shop owners have been appointed to an elite Service Center Advisory Council.

The shop owner panelists discussed how business is going, what measures they have taken to combat COVID-19, how they’re staying busy and what positives have come out of the situation.

“We’re dealing with concerns that only three weeks ago we never knew existed,” said Mark Doornbos of Dykstra’s Auto Service, an Auto Value Certified Service Center and a customer of Auto-Wares Group of Companies. Doornbos participated as a panelist on the call. “I enjoyed learning how service centers across the nation are dealing with these issues and how our WD partners are working through their supply chain challenges.”

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper said the panel discussion supplements a number of COVID-19 related resources already available to CSCs, including an expanded training library and an internal coronavirus resources page.