Shop Management Software Tips

Take control of your business and propel it to the next level with shop management software.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

For veteran tire dealers, a lot has changed over the years when it comes to how their tire shop is run. Back in the day, shop managers used nothing but a clipboard and tons of pieces of paper and files to keep track of repair orders. Service technicians or advisors had to manage everything by hand, from orders to customer vehicle care.

Thankfully, technology has made the shop management process a lot easier. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we tell you how shop software can help manage your workflow.

We all have smartphones that allow us to access a ton of information very quickly. As a result, customers have come to expect more from businesses, especially automotive shops and tire dealers. To meet these expectations, one of the best things you can do is use shop management software that fits your needs. There are many different software solutions available, and most can be customized to fit your specific situation.

To get started, it’s important to identify what you need help with. Shop management is more than just bookkeeping – it involves things like repair instructions, parts lookup and ordering and keeping track of the customer’s vehicle history as well as the number of services sold and missed opportunities.

Think of shop management programs like a toolbox. It’s important to get one that can hold more than just what you currently need and can grow and expand as your business does. By using the right software, you can provide a higher level of professionalism and service to your customers to stay competitive in the marketplace.

To make the process easier, some software companies offer a complete package – integrating shop management software, website and marketing tools for tire dealers to use when they purchase the software.

These automotive technology companies are moving towards complete integration with your shop’s equipment. For example, if you have a tool that has a tread depth scanner and measures inflation, your techs can quickly gather those data points and transmit that data back to the software via a Bluetooth connection.

