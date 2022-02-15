Connect with us
The Shift Toward Compact Equipment Will Affect OTR Dealers

Madeleine Winer

on

Drive by any construction site today, and you’ll probably see tractors, loaders, skid steers – the mainstays that sites need to keep running. However, in recent years, those pieces of equipment have downsized, giving the market for compact construction, ag and lawn equipment a boost.

Now, that’s not to say those large earthmovers are going extinct. In fact, they play a huge role in readying a site for construction. However, when efficiency comes into play, the tiny but mighty equipment is having its time in the spotlight, and there are lots of reasons why.

To discuss this trend and how it will impact tire dealers, we spoke with Bruce Besancon, vice president of sales for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, in this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022.

In this episode, Bruce delves into:

  • Factors influencing the shift toward more compact equipment, especially in the construction sector.
  • How the $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill signed into law late last year will impact the growth of compact equipment.
  • How shifts in the market like this impact Yokohama’s product strategy.
  • How tire dealers can work with fleets, rental companies and their vendor partners to better service compact equipment as more of these machines come to market.

Watch here or subscribe to What's Treading with Tire Review on YouTube.

