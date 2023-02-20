Servicing Hydroboost Brake Units

Brake boosters amplify the force applied to a brake pedal, increasing the power of the brakes. There are three types of brake system boosters. Two of the three include vacuum brake boosters and vacuum pumps, also known as “power brakes.”

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we give you tips on how to service the third type of brake system booster – hydraulic brake boosters or hydroboosters.

A hydroboost brake system is technically known as a hydraulically boosted brake system. It differs from vacuum brake boosters and vacuum pumps by using hydraulic fluid that’s supplied by the power-steering pump. The pump then supplies power steering fluid to the steering gear or steering rack to boost brake pedal force.

While vehicles with hyperboost are not hard to work on and typically don’t require special tools, they require service information and a working knowledge of the system. Here are three tips to ensure you are confident and ready to service hydroboost brake systems.

Tip No. 1: Listen up. Literally! Hydroboost units, when functioning correctly, will make specific sounds that are not present in vacuum booster systems. These noises occur when the brake pedal is manipulated in a manner not associated with everyday driving habits. The general operating noises are hissing and clunk or clatter noises.

Tip No. 2: Perform a basic function test. To check if a hydroboost system is functioning, perform the following test. First, with the engine off, pump the brake pedal until it is stiff. Then, start the engine. The brake pedal should sink then push back up. The sinking is from the pressurized power chamber. The feeling means full pressure in the power steering system.

Tip No. 3: Flush the system. Vehicles equipped with a hydroboost power system will benefit from a periodic power steering flush. When performing the flush, apply and release the brake pedal slowly to allow the new fluid into the hydroboost.

