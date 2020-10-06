Servicing ADAS & Brake Pads

If your shop is performing brake repairs, you are already able to service most ADAS vehicles.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

All ADAS systems are basically layers of software and sensors on top of brake, suspension and steering systems. This means that even the most sophisticated laser, camera or radar system still needs to have a brake pad and rotor to carry out the correction in an emergency or during normal operation. Even the most sophisticated laser, camera or radar system still needs to have a good-working brake pad and rotor to carry out the correction in an emergency situation or during normal operation. Friction Confusion Deep in the software of any ABS, stability control or ADAS system that relies on the brakes to carry out a correction, the system knows that for a given amount of hydraulic pressure, the brakes will produce a specific amount of brake torque. This is built around the friction profile of the original brake pads. If the brake pads are replaced with a friction material that is significantly different than the original material, it could cause issues with an ADAS system. The corrections could take longer to bring the vehicle under control if the brake pads don’t produce enough friction.

If the new friction material is too aggressive, it could cause abrupt corrections or even an over-correction. With adaptive cruise control system, the driver may notice jerky performance.

Advertisement