Service Tire Truck Centers Acquires Highlands Tire & Service

Service Tire Truck Centers (STTC) has acquired Highlands Tire & Service (HTS), with three commercial locations and a Michelin Retread Technologies (MRT) retread plant.

Founded in 1943 and continually operated by the Highlands family, HTS of Carlisle, PA, was one of the first MRT retreading plants in North America.

The three Pennsylvania locations will offer more coverage to STTC’s customer base and more opportunities for STTC’s associates, the company says.

STTC now expands to 53 commercial service & mechanical locations, four MRT retread plants and one Oliver retread plant located throughout eight Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states.