Service Equipment Veteran Michael Alusick Passes Away

Dave Scribner

on

The following was released by David Scribner, who has held roles at Hunter Engineering, Bosch, Snap-on, CEMB USA and more, in memory of Michael Alusick.

Michael Alusick passed away from COVID-19 on Dec. 29, 2020. He was one of the founding fathers of the automotive service equipment in our industry.

Michael dedicated his working life to Bear Automotive, Sun Electric, Forward Lift and Snap-on Equipment.

If you knew Michael, you know he was truly a special spirit. He had a sense of humor and sarcasm that was absolutely incredible. Someone should write a book of quotes from him. Mike was an Army Vietnam veteran and went through incredible experiences that shaped his aura.

