News/Sentury Tire
May 31, 2019

Sentury Tire Americas Moves to Larger Headquarters/Warehouse

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Akebono Brakes Expands Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad Line

Michelin Announces Winners of 'Inspiring Mobility' Global Challenge

Falken Tires Announces Third-Quarter Price Increase

OSHA Cites Kumho for Alleged Safety, Health Violations

Sentury Tire Americas Moves to Larger Headquarters/Warehouse

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Update: U.S. Clarifies Timing of 25% Tariff Hike on Chinese Imports

Judge Orders New Union Vote at Kumho Tire Plant in Georgia

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Moody's Downgrades Goodyear's Credit Rating

Sentury-Tire-Logo

Sentury Tire USA has moved to a new, expanded headquarters and warehouse in Hialeah, Florida.

The new corporate office and warehouse space is twice the size of the former location. The new location (3850 W. 108th St., Suite, 1, Hialeah, Flroida 33018) is about 10 miles from the old location (3121 NW 125th St., Miami, Florida 33167).

“The Hialeah warehouse complements our existing warehouse in Rialto, California, which spans 140,000 square feet,” said Maxwell KC Wee, executive vice president of Sentury Tire USA.  “The new office space accommodates the additional marketing, IT and support staff our company has added. Our business is growing, and we have ambitious plans for expanding our Delinte, Landsail, Sentury, Pantera and GroundSpeed brands.”

Show Full Article