Sentury Tire Americas Moves to Larger Headquarters/Warehouse

Sentury Tire USA has moved to a new, expanded headquarters and warehouse in Hialeah, Florida.

The new corporate office and warehouse space is twice the size of the former location. The new location (3850 W. 108th St., Suite, 1, Hialeah, Flroida 33018) is about 10 miles from the old location (3121 NW 125th St., Miami, Florida 33167).

“The Hialeah warehouse complements our existing warehouse in Rialto, California, which spans 140,000 square feet,” said Maxwell KC Wee, executive vice president of Sentury Tire USA. “The new office space accommodates the additional marketing, IT and support staff our company has added. Our business is growing, and we have ambitious plans for expanding our Delinte, Landsail, Sentury, Pantera and GroundSpeed brands.”