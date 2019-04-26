Sensata Technologies Opens New Technology Center in Troy, Michigan

Sensata Technologies has relocated its Michigan office from Auburn Hills to Troy. The new technical center, 13 miles from the former location, is nearly double the square footage, providing a new engineering test lab, enhanced customer support functions and engineering resources.

This new office will support the growth and future expansion of Sensata’s Automotive, Aftermarket and Heavy Vehicle Off-Road (HVOR) businesses, especially as it relates to the megatrends of electrification, autonomy and connectivity.

“With this new space, we can better serve our customers, including top-tier automotive OEMs in the Detroit area, by providing the capabilities for in-house product testing and analysis and rapid prototyping,” said Vineet Nargowala, senior vice president, performance sensing, Automotive. “The expanded new location will also help drive organic growth initiatives for Sensata within our Automotive Aftermarket and HVOR businesses.”

The new automotive sensor performance lab has expanded its capability beyond failure analysis (FA) to research and development. Sensata engineers can now conduct research, develop prototypes and perform vehicle evaluations close to the company’s OEM and tier partners. The lab also is a first response for FA on small development projects, allowing Sensata engineers to quickly develop solutions for customers.

Click here to see an external tour of the building.

