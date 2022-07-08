Sensata Develops Bluetooth TPMS System

Click Here to Read More

Interest in BLE TPMS is on the rise as vehicles become more connected, electrified, and autonomous, Sensata says. While common in consumer applications like speakers and headphones, BLE is relatively new in the TPMS space for vehicle OEMs and is enabled by newer vehicle system architectures that can support BLE functionality, the company says.

Sensata’s new BLE TPMS leverages its tire pressure monitoring sensors by replacing the ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio with BLE radio to enable two-way communication, Sensata says. These new BLE TPMS solutions are available in both clamp-in and snap-in configurations, are optimized for long battery life and deliver the same pressure, temperature and auto-location capabilities as Sensata’s existing UHF TPMS solutions, the company says.