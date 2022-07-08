Sensata Develops Bluetooth TPMS System

Sensata Technologies has developed a new Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for vehicle OEMs to help improve vehicle safety and performance.
Interest in BLE TPMS is on the rise as vehicles become more connected, electrified, and autonomous, Sensata says. While common in consumer applications like speakers and headphones, BLE is relatively new in the TPMS space for vehicle OEMs and is enabled by newer vehicle system architectures that can support BLE functionality, the company says.
Sensata’s new BLE TPMS leverages its tire pressure monitoring sensors by replacing the ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio with BLE radio to enable two-way communication, Sensata says. These new BLE TPMS solutions are available in both clamp-in and snap-in configurations, are optimized for long battery life and deliver the same pressure, temperature and auto-location capabilities as Sensata’s existing UHF TPMS solutions, the company says.
According to Sensata, the technology can enhance advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and augment remote diagnostics support. With over-the-air updates, drivers can download new tire-related features and software updates, enhancing their driving experience and avoiding a trip to the shop for service. BLE two-way communication also enables cyber security authentication, which is not possible with traditional one-way UHF, and adds a layer of protection from being hacked.