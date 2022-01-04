Sens.It TPMS From Alligator Now Covers 2012-2021 Nissan Full-Size Vans

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now covers the full-size Nissan NV vans (1500, 2500 & 3500). The sensor software is specially designed to handle the high-pressures that the van’s wheels & tires use.

Click Here to Read More

Shops now have the option to use their in-stock sens.it sensors for the high-payload vans and won’t have to

visit a dealership to pick-up the parts nor pay the full list price for them. The new coverage is part of Wegmann’s effort to continuously add valve to the Alligator sensors by releasing new vehicle application for them so that the parts never go obsolete.

By continuing to use Alligator sens.it RS sensors, your shop will be working with a part that supports the full

range of OE features which will make the techs’ jobs easier, reduces unnecessary downtime in the bays for

TPMS learning or sensor issues, helps your business’ bottom line, and keeps your customers happy and

coming back.