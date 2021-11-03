Connect with us

News

SEMA Show Media Exclusive Vehicle Reveal Included 1953 Corvette Concept

Taking place Nov. 1 before the SEMA Show officially opens, the Vehicle Reveal teases about a dozen high-profile projects and gives participants an idea as to the innovation that will be on display at the trade show.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

The evening before the SEMA Show officially opened, the show’s media-exclusive Vehicle Reveal teased nearly a dozen high-profile projects and gave participants an idea as to the innovation that are on display at the trade show. Rolling onto a red-carpet stage was a 1953 Corvette-inspired Carbon Fiber Concept Car designed by Dave Kindig. The car included a complete custom carbon-fiber body by Doug’s Performance, a custom Roadster Shop chassis, Lingenfelter Performance LS7 engine, custom Modern Classikk paint, and other modifications. These carbon-fiber Corvettes will be available to purchase, and details will be available at its booth (#81080).

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Also at the Vehicle Reveal, Nissan showcased Z. The automaker is marking the return of the sports car with the arrival this spring of the 2023 model. The vehicle is powered by a 400-horsepower, 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 with standard six-speed manual transmission. One special edition is available, the Z Proto Spec. Limited to just 240 units in the U.S., the Proto Spec model includes a special Ikazuchi Yellow Pearl exterior, bronze-colored 19-inch RAYS aluminum-alloy wheels, and exclusive leather-appointed seats with yellow accents, according to SEMA Show.

Another vehicle that was at the Monday evening Vehicle Reveal was the 1957 Chevy 210 Sedan known as Project X. Project X is currently undergoing surgery and will roll out as a transformed vehicle on Monday evening, before making its way to the General Motors booth (#23842) during SEMA Show week.

Advertisement

The SEMA Show Vehicle Reveal took place in conjunction with the Exhibitor Appreciation Reception, where exhibitors relaxed before launching into four consecutive days of meeting face-to-face with resellers, distributors, and media from the worldwide automotive industry. Exhibitors will fill the 2.5 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center with displays and in-person demonstrations of new products designed to enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience, and safety of cars, trucks, and SUVs. The 2021 SEMA Show, which marks the first industry-wide, in-person gathering since 2019, will include more than 1,300 exhibitors and 40,000 registered buyers to date, SEMA Show said.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Continental Tire Announces November Promotion

News: TIA Celebrates 100 Years during the SEMA show

News: TIA Honors HOF, Leadership Award Winners at Honors Ceremony

News: TIA Passes Three Resolutions at Annual Meeting

Advertisement

on

SEMA Show Media Exclusive Vehicle Reveal Included 1953 Corvette Concept

on

SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery

on

Tire Dealers Define Success, Give Back to Community

on

Hunter Engineering Previews Mobile Tire Service at SEMA Show
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO

People

Goodyear Names New Chief Operating and Integration Officer
Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo

People

Pirelli Tire N.A. Names New CEO
Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros

News

Tire Ladies Take the Spotlight at Women of Tire Pros Event
Connect
Tire Review Magazine