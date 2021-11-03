SEMA Show Media Exclusive Vehicle Reveal Included 1953 Corvette Concept

The evening before the SEMA Show officially opened, the show’s media-exclusive Vehicle Reveal teased nearly a dozen high-profile projects and gave participants an idea as to the innovation that are on display at the trade show. Rolling onto a red-carpet stage was a 1953 Corvette-inspired Carbon Fiber Concept Car designed by Dave Kindig. The car included a complete custom carbon-fiber body by Doug’s Performance, a custom Roadster Shop chassis, Lingenfelter Performance LS7 engine, custom Modern Classikk paint, and other modifications. These carbon-fiber Corvettes will be available to purchase, and details will be available at its booth (#81080).

Also at the Vehicle Reveal, Nissan showcased Z. The automaker is marking the return of the sports car with the arrival this spring of the 2023 model. The vehicle is powered by a 400-horsepower, 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 with standard six-speed manual transmission. One special edition is available, the Z Proto Spec. Limited to just 240 units in the U.S., the Proto Spec model includes a special Ikazuchi Yellow Pearl exterior, bronze-colored 19-inch RAYS aluminum-alloy wheels, and exclusive leather-appointed seats with yellow accents, according to SEMA Show.

Another vehicle that was at the Monday evening Vehicle Reveal was the 1957 Chevy 210 Sedan known as Project X. Project X is currently undergoing surgery and will roll out as a transformed vehicle on Monday evening, before making its way to the General Motors booth (#23842) during SEMA Show week.