News/Hall of Fame
January 20, 2019

SEMA Hall Of Fame Seeks Nominations

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is seeking nominations for its Hall of Fame at sema.org/hof.

Created in 1969, the SEMA Hall of Fame recognizes people who have contributed a significant body of work to the industry over a long period of time and is the most prestigious award presented to an individual by the association. It is designed to honor the leaders, innovators, creators and enthusiasts who transformed small, burgeoning businesses into an industry worth more than $43 billion annually.

To nominate an individual who epitomizes the essence of ingenuity in action, click here before the deadline on Friday, March 8.

To learn more about the SEMA Hall of Fame and for a list of inductees, visit sema.org/hof

