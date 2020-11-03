SEMA Names Best New Products Featured at SEMA360

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the industry’s Best New Products Award winners, with the products featured this week in the inaugural SEMA360 online trade event.
The winners were selected from more than 2,200 automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2021 in the SEMA360 New Products Showcase at www.sema360.com Nov. 2-6.
The annual awards, which are typically presented at the SEMA Show, recognize “outstanding achievements in the development of products that enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety of cars, trucks and SUVs.” This year, the products and awards are presented online through SEMA360.
Products are judged in 16 award categories, with one winner and two runners-up in each category. The top products are:
Collision Repair & Refinish Product
Winner: adasThink, adasThink
Runner-up: CollisionRepairTools.com, FAN 220 MIG / MAG / Brazing Welder
Runner-up: P&S Detail Products, Iron Buster Wheel Decon
Engineered New Product
Winner: AEM Performance Electronics, VCU300 EV Control Unit
Runner-up: AFCO Performance Group, AFCO Air Adjustable Eyelet System
Runner-up: QA1, New 3″ MOD Series Shocks
Exterior Accessory Product
Winner: Curt Group, Tri-ball Universal Coupler Lock
Runner-up: Go Rhino Big Country Truck Accessories, SRM 500 Roof Rack
Runner-up: TrailFX, Roof Rack for JEEP(R) JL
Interior Accessory Product
Winner: Speedway Motors, Omega Avant 6 Gauge Set Electric
Runner-up: T.V.K. Industries, Inc., Sureshifter
Runner-up: Dometic, Dometic CCF-T Center Console Refrigerator
Merchandising Display
Winner: Go Rhino Big Country Truck Accessories, Go Rhino Point of Purchase Display Rack
Runner-up: Quadratec, Inc., Quadratec Merchandising Promo Kit
Runner-up: RaceDeck, RaceDeck Charred Oak Showroom & Garage Flooring
Mobile Electronics Product
Winner: Cedar Electronics – Escort/Cobra, Escort Redline 360c
Runner-up: AutoMeter, DashLink 2.0 with late-model Ford enhanced PIDs
Runner-up: Energizer Holdings, Energizer Arc3 Lithium-iron Phosphate 300Wh, 350W Portable Power Station
Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product
Winner: Warn Industries, Inc., HUB Wireless Receiver & App
Runner-up: ARB 4×4 Accessories, Air Compressor – Pressure Control Unit
Runner-up: Westin/Superwinch, Overland Cargo Rack
Packaging Design
Winner: TS Booster, TS Booster
Runner-up: All-Fit Automotive, All-Fit Rim Trim – V2
Runner-up: AERO Detail Products, AERO SHIELD FLIGHT Ceramic 6 PACK
Performance-Racing Product
Winner: AEM Performance Electronics, PDU-8 Power Distribution Module
Runner-up: Performance Electronics, Dual Channel PE-Wideband O2 Kit
Runner-up: Performance Electronics, PE3-IG8 Ignition Controller
Performance-Street Product
Winner: DashLogic, SensorTap IAT / Baro Relocation Module
Runner-up: Red Roberts Inc. dba Driveline Component Co., ACCUVALVE
Runner-up: Edelbrock Group, Powerhouse® Retainer Degree Gauge Tool
Powersports Product
Winner: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Baja Pro X
Runner-up: Brandmotion, SummitView UTV Dual 1080p Camera System with High Definition 7-in. DVR Monitor SUTV-2020
Runner-up: Wehrli Custom Fabrication, 2019-2020 Honda Talon 2 or 4 Seat X/R Front Bumper, without fair lead mount
Street Rod/Custom Car Product
Winner: FRI Exhibits/Flaming River Industries, Microsteer Electric Power Steering with speed sensor
Runner-up: Speedway Motors, LS Swap Radiator Hose Adapter
Runner-up: Vintage Air Inc., FrontRunner for the LT1 and LS
Tire and Related Product
Winner: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Baja Boss A/T
Runner-up: Bartec USA, Tech600Pro
Runner-up: ATEQ TPMS Tools, Quickset X Summer/Winter Tire Reset Tool
Tools & Equipment Product
Winner: Colourlock North America, Colourlock Scanner
Runner-up: Beta Tool USA, Beta Tools C27 S-Green Folding Tool Cart
Runner-up: CollisionRepairTools.com, Astra PowerLift & Move
Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product
Winner: Tire Stickers, Cerebrum Boost – Smart Tire Sensor Solution
Runner-up: Warn Industries, Inc., WARN Ascent XP Bumpers
Runner-up: AutoMeter, 95-98 Chevy Truck InVision Dash
Wheel and Related Product
Winner: Forgeline Motorsports, F01 Flow Formed Wheel
Runner-up: Design Infini, Drifz D09
Runner-up: BBS of America, BBS CI-R Bronze Anniversary Edition