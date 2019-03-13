Self-Sealing Tires? Find Them from Michelin on the 2020 Ford Explorer

Designed to withstand common nail and screw punctures, Michelin‘s Selfseal tires have found an OE fitment on the 2020 Ford Explorer.

Ford says the tires are lined with a natural rubber sealant to fill most tread punctures and slow the rate at which air leaks. The tires seal 90% of tread punctures up to a quarter-inch in diameter, slowing the loss of air pressure to less than 15 pounds per square inch per week, according to Michelin’s internal analytical testing.

The Selfseal tires come OE on the Explorer Platinum and Explorer Limited Hybrid four-wheel-drive models and optional on Explorer Limited two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive models. Tire size for all models is 255/55R-20. All Explorer models are equipped with a spare tire.

“The all-new Explorer is designed to help our customers feel unstoppable and worry-free,” said Craig Patterson, Explorer marketing manager. “The availability of these new Michelin Selfseal tires is another great example of that.”