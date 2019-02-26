See MAM Software at U.S. AutoForce 2019 Business Conference

MAM Software will once again be exhibiting at the U.S. AutoForce 2019 Business Conference showcasing the latest features and functionality of its point of sale solutions, its electronic parts catalog and digital vehicle inspection solution.

The U.S. AutoForce 2019 Business Conference will be held on Feb. 27-28 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

VAST is a point of sale solution designed to optimize business performance and improve customer service practices. The latest version of VAST includes features such as integration with MAM Software’s parts catalog and connectivity solution for tire and auto service dealers, MAM Commerce. Built on MAM Software’s OpenWebs e-commerce and Autocat catalog platforms, MAM Commerce provides users with a single solution for all their connectivity requirements, including online inquiries and ordering.

MAM Software will also be demoing MAM CarSide, a tablet-based digital inspection solution that is fully integrated with VAST. Features include two-way integration between VAST and MAM CarSide as well as two-way texting with customers. With two-way integration, users can pull work order status, inventory availability, totals, taxes and declined part information from VAST. Additionally, VAST can now view and import measurements for brake pad thickness, tire pressure and tread depth from MAM CarSide inspection forms.

The company will also be demonstrating its next-generation point of sale system, VAST Online. The software includes the latest functionality needed by modern tire and auto service businesses while remaining intuitive and easy to use, MAM Software says. VAST Online is accessed via internet browser with no installation or maintenance required, and all data is stored remotely on high-security servers with automated system updates and daily backups.

“The U.S. AutoForce Business Conference provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase VAST Online and our latest product integrations. We’ve invested a lot of resources into developing some new features in our solutions through the help of our customer over the last year and we’re excited to showcase them to attendees. We are looking forward to another great event this year,” said John Fischer, vice president of sales and marketing for MAM Software.