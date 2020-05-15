Put the Seasonal Vehicle Maintenance Wheels in Motion

Continuing the discussion of how our industry is curbing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we see its resilience creating positive signs at every turn. We hear news of tire manufacturers reopening factories and offering online education and resources for tire dealers, and making sure distributors have enough product in the pipeline. And, we see examples of tire dealers innovating to meet the challenges of doing business with customer and employee safeguards in place and getting creative in their outreach and service to customers.

During the upcoming spring/summer selling season, there are even more reasons to be optimistic. As consumer confidence rebounds and your customers look to you to get their vehicles road-ready, especially those that sat idle during nationwide lockdown restrictions, it provides the opportunity for you to tout the advantages of preventive vehicle maintenance, tire safety checks and making the right tire choice when it’s time for replacement.

Another bellwether for an uptick in seasonal maintenance is that as states reopen business, and gas prices remain low, experts anticipate that miles driven will rise—adding wear and tear to vehicle systems and tires. Now is the time to take a proactive approach to ensuring your customers’ vehicles are operating at their peak for the upcoming selling season and focus on the inherent value proposition in routine car care.

Here are some differentiators to think about as you make the case for seasonal maintenance and help keep your business top of mind with customers and prospects.

Gain your customers’ trust.

One of the main contributors of neglected auto care and maintenance is consumer oversight due to a lack of knowledge regarding vehicle system operation, and the need for component inspections and tire checks at specified intervals. Spotlight your expertise in restoring the integrity of key vehicle systems, so you’ll continue to earn their lasting loyalty and repeat business.

Promote safety.

As you restore your customers’ vehicles to top-running condition, you help ensure the safe operation of their vehicles and help them avoid bigger repair tickets, in the form of more extensive repairs, down the road.