Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair acquires Knight Automotive

Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair has acquired Knight Automotive based in Crown Point, Indiana. This is the company’s second store in Indiana and brings the tire and auto repair group to four total stores.

“We could not be more ecstatic to continue our growth in Indiana and bring on the team at Knight Automotive,” COO Brad Templin said. “When discussing the acquisition with Knight Automotive owner, William Knight Jr., everyone on our executive team at Scott’s immediately felt the similar culture, community focus, and long-standing legacies each business has built through multiple decades of service. Knight Automotive has an incredible brand and reputation we look forward to building upon.”

The new location has seven service lifts and five loaner vehicles. Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair will bring investments into new tire equipment, updated alignment equipment, and additional space for tire stocking, the company said. As well, Scott’s U-Save will increase its service offerings to include lift and level kits, performance wheels and vehicle accessories.

With the acquisition, Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair team now has over 50 team members and the organization has 35 total service bays.