Scott Shriber Appointed Group Publisher of Content for Babcox Media

Babcox Media Inc. has announced that Scott Shriber, group publisher, will be assuming new responsibilities across all brands in the company’s portfolio.

As group publisher of content, Shriber will be responsible for orchestrating the effective utilization of content resources across all Babcox brands and media formats.

“Content is at the core of our business. We’ve developed this position to further serve our readers and advertisers with quality content across a variety of platforms. With his background and experience in the industry, Scott is the ideal executive for this important role,” said Bill Babcox, president of Babcox Media.

Shriber is a 46-year veteran of the automotive industry, beginning his career at Shriber Auto Parts in Akron, Ohio. In his 11 years at Babcox Media, he has served as the publisher of “BodyShop Business,” “Counterman,” aftermarketNews.com, “Engine Builder” and “Professional Carwashing & Detailing.” Prior to that, he spent 29 years with Ford Motor Co., where he held a variety of management roles.

“I’m thrilled to put my experience to work with our talented editors and journalists to better serve our readers and advertisers with quality and engaging content,” Schriber said. “I’ve spent my entire career in the automotive industry, and it’s never been just a job to me; it’s also a passion.”

Sean Donohue will assume the group publisher role for the “Engine Builder” and “Professional Carwashing & Detailing” brands.

Jim Merle will assume the group publisher role for the “Counterman” and aftermarketNews brands.