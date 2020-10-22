Schrader Names Winners of TPMS Tool Bundle Giveaway

Schrader has announced the winners of its TPMS Tool Bundle Giveaway contest, which ended Oct. 13. The winners are Sofia Sombolos of Knorr’s Car Care Center and Michael McBride of Waukegan Tire.

The giveaway allowed two randomly selected participants who scored above 80% on all five modules of the Schrader Academy TPMS e-Training Course, liked the Schrader TPMS Solutions Facebook page, and tagged three friends in the comments of the contest post the chance to win one of two S41 TPMS programming and diagnostic tool and sensor bundles (Part #21297).

Schrader says the S41 TPMS programming and diagnostic tool is designed with tire shops in mind, is capable of servicing all global vehicle platforms and includes five years of software updates. The EZ-sensor is Schrader’s single SKU, TPMS sensor that can be programmed to service over 98% of vehicles in North America, the company says.

Schrader Academy also offers other free resources to help service professionals stay updated on the latest in TPMS, the company says, including technical articles, training videos and frequently asked questions. Schrader’s TPMS e-Training is the latest addition to the Schrader Academy website. It consists of five free modules explaining the fundamentals of TPMS service. Each module approaches these topics using a variety of media, including informational texts, images, training videos and interactive animations, followed by questions.