 Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

Schaeffler will deliver technical educational content to Automotive Transmission Service Group members .

Schaeffler has entered into a partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group (ATSG) to become its primary sponsor. Through this agreement, Schaeffler said it will provide ongoing technical education support to the members of ATSG, which has offered technical support and repair information for transmission technicians for almost 40 years.

Schaeffler will deliver technical educational content to ATSG members via in-person and online training events focused on troubleshooting and repair best practices.

“Having the opportunity to partner with ATSG demonstrates our commitment to providing both innovation and education to the aftermarket,” Rob Steinmetz, product manager at Schaeffler said. “As vehicles continue to become more complex, Schaeffler strives to support repair technicians with the resources they need to get the job done. We are thrilled to partner with ATSG and look forward to supporting its members.”

Schaeffler said it offers full repair solutions, providing customers with everything they need for a successful transmission repair.

According to the company, LuK RepSet clutch kits are designed to meet the daily requirements of a garage and contain components that fit together to allow for quick and professional clutch replacement.

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Schaeffler said it and ATSG will host a series of training events, offering a range of opportunities for technicians to connect and learn.

