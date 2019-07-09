Sangsin Brake America Launches Online Catalog

Sangsin Brake America has launched its new North American online catalog at sangsinusa.com/catalog/.

“We created this online catalog to provide our current and prospective customers the ability to search for and identify all of the Sangsin Brake coverage possibilities spanning the light-, heavy-duty and commercial vehicles in North America,” said Jeff Coggins, vice president of Sangsin Brake America. “This new online catalog further demonstrates our commitment to being the first name in brakes for our customers and retail partners.”

The new online catalog features a Vehicle Fitment Finder, allowing visitors to select the make, year and model of their vehicle to identify which Sangsin Brake brake pads match their specific application. In addition, visitors can search by part number, OE or industry number. Sangsin Brake America says its new online catalog is easy to navigate and provides the most up-to-date information possible, generating data in multiple formats (if required) and is always current to the latest ACA standard databases.

The online catalog will be updated on a continual basis as new applications are added and as Sangsin Brake America expands coverage in North America.