Salvadori Reveals New Brand Identity

Salvadori has unveiled a new brand logo. The company says this transformation “involves envisioning and developing solutions for recycling products like tires, conveyor belts, and field turf into new life-safe products that create new profit centers and revenue streams for clients.”

The new brand identity was recently unveiled during the Mining Indonesia 2023 trade show held in Jakarta. Booth signage showcasing the elements of the rebranding were prominently displayed.

The company said the big addition to the new Salvadori visual identity is the incorporation of the universal “Recycling” symbol. This addition is a strong visual que that Salvadori’s primary focus is recycling, the company said.