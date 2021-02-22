Salvadori Issues Patent for MT-Rex OTR Tire Shear

Salvadori Srl says the U.S. Patent Office has issued a patent for its MT-Rex Tire Shear, created to downsize tires up to a 63-in. diameter.

Salvadori says the MT-Rex is the first fully automated system capable of managing tires up to 63 in. and provides a continuous flow of clean and standardized-sized tire chunks.

With a processing time of less than one hour for a 63-in. tire when continuously operated, the company says the MT-Rex can downsize more than 7,000 tires per year and consistently feeds more than 35,000 tons per year of clean and regularly cut pieces to a traditional shredding line.