Sailun Tire Launches Re-Designed Website

Christian Hinton

on

Sailun Tire Americas (STA) unveiled its re-designed website, GoSailun.com, in collaboration with its partner and exclusive USA distributor, TBC. STA says this newly launched website is focused on enhancing the customer experience with Sailun Tire by featuring an advanced tire finder, a more helpful dealer locator and an overall improved user experience.

STA says GoSailun.com will also be home to downloadable product information, educational tools, interactive multimedia and everything else customers should know about the complete Sailun Tire PLT (passenger light truck) lineup as well as the entire TBR (truck bus radial) lineup.

