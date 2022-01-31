Sailun Group Celebrates Grand Opening of Cambodia Factory

The Sailun Group has announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art tire production facility in Cambodia. This new factory officially opened its doors on Nov. 18 and has since started production to primarily supply additional passenger and light truck (PLT) tire products to the North American market and select European regions, the Sailun Group says.
This new facility was completed in two years and utilizes automation to digitally manage equipment maintenance, calibrations and temperature settings for improved product outputs, the company says. The Cambodian factory is the Sailun Group’s sixth global factory and seeks to fulfill the increased global demand for Sailun Group products and brands.