Connect with us
Sailun Group Cambodia tire factory

News

Sailun Group Celebrates Grand Opening of Cambodia Factory

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The Sailun Group has announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art tire production facility in Cambodia. This new factory officially opened its doors on Nov. 18 and has since started production to primarily supply additional passenger and light truck (PLT) tire products to the North American market and select European regions, the Sailun Group says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This new facility was completed in two years and utilizes automation to digitally manage equipment maintenance, calibrations and temperature settings for improved product outputs, the company says. The Cambodian factory is the Sailun Group’s sixth global factory and seeks to fulfill the increased global demand for Sailun Group products and brands. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: SEMA: Supply Chain Issues Expected To Ease By End Of 2022

News: TA Outlines Revamp Ahead of 50th Anniversary

News: Monro, Inc. Announces Q3 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

News: Nexen Tire Selected OE for 2022 Volkswagen Jetta

Advertisement

on

Sailun Group Celebrates Grand Opening of Cambodia Factory

on

Nexen Tire Announces Brand Sponsorship of LPGA's Yaeeun Hong

on

Pirelli Kicks off 150th Anniversary Celebrations

on

NGK/NTK Launch New Technical Training Portal
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

News: RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Branick Industries Inc.

Branick Industries Inc.
Contact: Stacey MajkrzakPhone: 800-437-4394Fax: 701-281-5900
4245 Main Ave., Fargo ND 58103
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Hankook-Curtis Brison President North America Hankook-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Brison Named President of Hankook Tire North America
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

U.S. AutoForce To Acquire Max Finkelstein Inc.

People

Continental Appoints New Tire Heads for Asia, Europe
goodyear-executive-appt-1400 goodyear-executive-appt-1400

People

Goodyear Names Senior Director Of Investor Relations
Connect
Tire Review Magazine