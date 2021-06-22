Sailun Develops Electric Vehicle Tire

Sailun Tire Group is currently developing “Erange EV”, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) tire lineup specially designed, constructed and tested for EV applications. The company says as more and more vehicle manufacturers offer additional electric car, truck and SUV options, the need for tires that enhance EV performance, help increase range, and also deliver a quiet and comfortable driver experience has never been greater. Erange will launch with a wide range of sizes to cover nearly 90% of electric vehicles being sold today, Sailun says.

According to Sailun, it began utilizing an advanced manufacturing process of liquid phase mixing, which creates reduced rolling resistance and will allow EVs to travel further on a single charge.

Sailun says the Erange EV lineup includes the following features: