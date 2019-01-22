Safety, Time Savings Top U.S. Drivers’ Wish List for Connected Vehicles

Results of the survey contained in DMI’s new e-book, “From Connected to Autonomous: A Vision of Future Auto Travel,” surveyed drivers about the features they currently use in their cars, as well as the features they desire in the future. The survey was conducted among drivers of 2014 vehicles or newer representing a dozen brands.

The top five features connected-car owners are using today are:

Accessing navigation or destination assistance Receiving notifications about the status of the vehicle Saving favorite destinations Planning the optimal route for a journey Sending and receiving texts, calls and e-mails via voice command

The top five requested features among respondents are: