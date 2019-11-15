Safe Braking Debuts New Website

Safebraking, the leader in brake safety content, has relaunched its industry-leading website, Safebraking.com. The website’s content is curated and created by a variety of industry experts and resources, including the board members of the Global Brake Safety Council (GBSC), to help raise awareness of issues affecting brake technology.

Safebraking.com is designed to provide content to help improve global brake product and system quality, performance, durability, manufacturing processes and safety. The Safebraking community also helps promote the manufacturing of brake pads in an ethical and environmentally friendly manner. The awareness and standards that Safebraking will help spread can ultimately aid in increasing sales of quality and safe products in the global marketplace.

“We have created a new platform with a clean design, allowing our users and the brake community the ability to gather information in the different categories with greater ease of navigation,” said Mike Sucharda, executive director of Safebraking. “It was important to us that our users could also upload and share content such as pictures or videos to help inform, educate and create conversation about issues dealing with brake safety.”

After a test launch of the site during the summer, Safebraking.com has already become a destination of like-minded professionals concerned about brake improvement. Sucharda said the Safebraking board is pleased with the early results.

“The Safebraking site has already surpassed early benchmarks, and the twice-per-month e-newsletter will help increase traffic to the site,” said Sucharda. “We will be aggressive in generating and sharing content that resonates, inspires and informs readers of the need for safe braking standards.”

Content ideas, videos and photos can be sent to [email protected].