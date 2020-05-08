Ryder Selects Goodyear as Preferred Tire Supplier

Ryder System, Inc. has announced that Goodyear will become the preferred supplier of tires, retreads and tire management solutions to its network of fleet customers across the U.S. and Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

This new partnership between Ryder and Goodyear brings two transportation companies together to build on their shared goal of providing fleets with the products, technology and service needed to optimize time on the road, Goodyear says.

Ryder and Goodyear are working together to fully implement the new relationship in January 2021.