RTX Wheels Introduces New Wheel Designs in U.S.

RTX Wheels will be rolling out several new wheel designs to the U.S. market this summer.

Among the new designs is the Deutschman D01, which the company says is a sleek, well-balanced SUV wheel that was designed with athleticism and a strong character in mind.

Along with the Deutschman D01, RTX is also introducing four other new models this summer:

– The Gobi wheel is compatible with the majority of pickup trucks offered on the market now, such as Ram, Chevrolet, Ford and GMC, RTX says. It is available in 18 inches and 19 inches. This wheel is offered in two different finishes: gloss black with red lip and satin black with satin gray spokes. Panzer – The Panzer wheel from the RTX Off-Road series has 10 spokes, a deep concave look and a machined face, and is offered in 17-, 18- and 20-inch diameters for all makes and models of pickup trucks, RTX says.

– The Baja wheel from the RTX Off-Road series has 12 holes and machine bolts on the edge of the lip and is offered in a 17-inch diameter with a 9-inch width and an offset of -18. The Baja comes in two different finishes: satin black with milled rivets and bronze with black lip. FF10 – The FF10 wheel has 10 open spokes to let its oversized brake breathe, RTX says. In addition, this wheel model is made with Flow Forged technology, which the company says makes the wheel lighter and stronger. The FF10 is available in 18 inches (8.5KG) and 19 inches (10KG). It’s offered in a gunmetal finish.

RTX Wheels will be set up at Booth 45213 in the Las Vegas Convention Center at this year’s SEMA Show.