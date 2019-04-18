News/RTX Wheels
April 18, 2019

RTX Wheels Introduces Full Line of Alloy Wheels to U.S.

rtx-wheels

RTX Wheels has brought its full line of products in the United States. The company says its range of steel and alloy wheels is now available online and through local and national retailers.

RTX Wheels was established in 2003 and initially sold only three different models of wheels. The company now offers more than 150 different wheel options.

The RTX line of products currently includes heavy-duty wheels, OEM-inspired and classic styles, modern designs and a selection of rims.

