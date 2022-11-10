Rotary Partners With TEXA, Debuts New ADAS Calibration System

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), showcased its new mobile Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solution as part of its “Serving the Shop” initiative at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The company also announced a new partnership with TEXA, a development and production manufacturer of diagnostic tools for the vehicle repair industry.

“We are invested in providing our partners, customers and the industry with the most comprehensive set of shop solutions on the market,” said Ian Wendler, vice president and general manager for VSG Americas. “Our partnership with TEXA is the beginning of Rotary’s expanded ADAS offering and provides a unique solution to service, repair and calibrate today’s complex vehicles.” The mobile ADAS solution offers repair service professionals a quick and cost-efficient way to recalibrate cameras, radars, LIDARs and sensors when replacement is required and additional measures are necessary that affect them – such as replacing the windshield and bumper, repairing suspensions, aligning wheels, changing tires and replacing the engine control unit. Providing shop owners and technicians with new and enhanced products highlights Rotary’s commitment to “Serving the Shop” as an industry leader in vehicle service and repair.

“As automobiles continue to evolve with more advanced ADAS technology, so has TEXA’s capacity to develop some of the industry’s most dependable calibration tools for ADAS repair,” said Bruno Vianello, founder and president of the TEXA Group. “We’re excited to partner with Rotary to offer a mobile ADAS that will help technicians fine-tune these advanced systems more accurately, safely and faster.” The company says the system helps technicians perform static and dynamic calibrations and reset the ADAS correctly, making it ideal for automotive repair and service shops that need to complete a wide variety of aftermarket ADAS calibrations. Continuously updated software guides technicians step-by-step through each phase of calibration and replacement, which allows for exceptional coverage of new and late-model cars and trucks, Rotary says.

