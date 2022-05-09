Rotary Releases New Wide Smartlift for ‘Next-Generation’

Rotary says its new Wide Smartlift is one-and-a-half times wider and twice as fast as a standard in-ground lift, providing technicians with greater access and speed to service nearly any vehicle.

Rotary says the Wide Smartlift’s redesigned superstructure creates nearly 50% more unobstructed under-vehicle space for easy service of air dams and batteries. The available interchangeable adapter kits allow the lift to service cars, trucks and EVs on the same arm.

Additionally, Rotary says the Wide Smartlift is easier and faster to install than other lifts, saving up to 35% in installation costs. Available in 10,000 or 12,000 lb. capacities, the lift allows for anything from subcompact cars to trucks to be serviced.

Rotary says the new Wide Smartlift was an obvious need in the automotive repair industry as the next generation of vehicles hit the streets.