Rotary Releases New Wide Smartlift for 'Next-Generation'

Christian Hinton

on

Rotary says its new Wide Smartlift is one-and-a-half times wider and twice as fast as a standard in-ground lift, providing technicians with greater access and speed to service nearly any vehicle.

Rotary says the Wide Smartlift’s redesigned superstructure creates nearly 50% more unobstructed under-vehicle space for easy service of air dams and batteries. The available interchangeable adapter kits allow the lift to service cars, trucks and EVs on the same arm.

Additionally, Rotary says the Wide Smartlift is easier and faster to install than other lifts, saving up to 35% in installation costs. Available in 10,000 or 12,000 lb. capacities, the lift allows for anything from subcompact cars to trucks to be serviced.

Rotary says the new Wide Smartlift was an obvious need in the automotive repair industry as the next generation of vehicles hit the streets.

“Thanks to electric vehicles, we know the automotive industry will likely change more in the next five years than it has in generations,” said John Uhl, Director of Product Management. “The dealerships and repair shops we work with want to modernize their shops, preparing them for the future of repairs.”

on

