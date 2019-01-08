Rotary Lift Introduces Flex Max Wireless Mobile Column Lift

Rotary Lift has expanded the industry’s only remote-controlled lift product line to make it even more versatile and convenient. Rotary Flex Max, powered by RedFire, is a new wireless mobile column lift that can be operated by an exclusive remote control or via controls located on every column.

Rotary Flex Max is the premium offering in the Flex family. It is available in configurations of two, four, six or eight columns. It also offers lifting capacities of 14,000 or 18,800 pounds per column. It can be used to lift most cars, trucks, buses, RVs and other vehicles.

The Flex remote control system reduces setup time by guiding the technician through the process and eliminating the need to stay at each column to sync it before moving to the next. Flex and Flex Max are battery-operated vehicle lifts with an onboard charger, eliminating the clutter of cords in the bay. Software updates can be completed without cords, keys, chips or even opening the lift panel.

Flex Max is equipped with Rotary Lift’s patent-pending LockLight technology that shows technicians and shop managers at a glance whether the lift is resting on its mechanical load-holding locks. If a vehicle is in the air and the Flex Max lift’s locks are engaged, the built-in green light on top of the columns will illuminate, indicating that it is OK to work on the vehicle. Flex Max lifts include several features that increase ease-of-use while minimizing maintenance costs, including wireless operation and software updates, easy-to-move adjustable forks, protected hydraulic cylinder, automatic spring-loaded braking system with integrated steering and a lower-to-locks button.

The Rotary Lift Flex Max control system is designed and manufactured with pride in Madison, Indiana. It is third-party tested and ALI certified to meet industry safety and performance standards.

For additional information, visit Rotary Lift.