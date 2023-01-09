Rotary Releases New Line of A/C Recharging Machines

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), announced the launch of its new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA.

Unveiled for the first time at the recent 2022 SEMA Show, Rotary said its new product line provides North American automotive service professionals with an efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

There are three models launching in spring of 2023:The single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible);

The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible);

The industry-leading dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) automatically purges between gas changes.

“These A/C machines, coupled with Rotary’s unparalleled service and support network, are an absolute game-changer,” said Ian Wendler, vice president and general manager for VSG Americas. “We look forward to hitting the market this spring with a product that will increase the number of workshops we can perform as we head into the busy A/C season.”

Focused on productivity with super-fast process times, Rotary said its A/C machines make it possible for service centers to charge more vehicles per year. Each machine can update automatically, receive remote assistance and connect to other devices, such as printers and smartphones. Rotary said the new product line is also backed by its service network and warranty.