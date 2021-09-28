Connect with us
Rolling with the Numbers

How Today’s Top Tire Dealers Keep Customers For Life

Tire Review Staff

In this month’s Rolling with the Numbers, we delve into our tire dealer survey data to find out how dealers have found success in advertising to new customers and the surprising ways they keep them coming back.
Most independent tire dealers want customers for life. After all, many pay a lot of money in marketing and advertising just to get new faces to walk through their shop doors. So, what are the most effective ways to gain new customers? And, after their first transaction with your business, how can you keep them as a customer for life?

Your fellow independent tire dealers have the answer! In this month’s episode of Rolling with the Numbers, we delve into our tire dealer survey data to find out how dealers have found success in advertising to new customers, the surprising ways they keep them coming back and how shops have improved their stories to be more accommodating to today’s clientele.

MORE: Check out last month’s episode on benefits that beat the technician shortage.

