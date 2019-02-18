Roland Lesieur, Ex-President of New England Tire & Service Association, Dies

Roland Lesieur, co-owner of Maynard & Lesieur Inc. and former president of the New England Tire and Service Association, passed away Feb. 13. He was 89 years old.

Lesieur attended the University of New Hampshire in 1951 and enrolled in the ROTC program where he served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant stationed at Fort Bliss (El Paso, Texas), Fort Lewis (Seattle, Washington) and served time in Korea during the U.S. conflict, according to the Tire Industry Asociation (TIA). Once Army duties were complete, he and his wife Eleanor (Ele) returned to Nashua, New Hampshire and raised their four children.

In Nashua, Lesieur was employed by Maynard and Lesieur, Inc., a family tire business founded June 1, 1928 by his father Leo and his grandfather Emile “Pop” Maynard. It began as a gas and oil change garage and expanded into repairs and tire sales. After his father’s retirement, Lesieur streamlined the business into a tire sales and service only enterprise which blossomed into one of New England’s largest tire retail and wholesale suppliers during his years at the helm, according to his obituary.

Lesieur served on many boards including the Gasoline Retailers Association of NH board, The National Tire Dealers & Retreader’s Association board and the New England Association of Independent Tire Dealers Board (now the New England Tire and Service Association) to name a few. He served as president of the New England Association of Independent Tire Dealers (NEAITD) and in 2008 was co-inducted into the now New England Tire and Service Association’s inaugural Hall of Fame. He was a regular contributor to the NEAITD “Roadrunner” publication, his obituary said.

“Roland was a giant in the industry. He was my mentor and a dear friend,” said Roy Littlefield, CEO of the Tire Industry Association. “He was a driving force in NTDRA’s early legislative efforts and spent more time than any other tire dealer on Capitol Hill for the successful passage of voluntary tire registration. He was always a leader in both the New England Association and the national association. He will be missed, but never forgotten.”

Roland was predeceased by his wife Ele, his brother Leo R. “Mike” Lesieur, and daughter-in- aw Laura Jean Lesieur. He is survived by his three sons, Steven and wife Carmen of Hudson, Mark of Londonderry, Larry of Nashua, and one daughter, Cheryl Lesieur Appelstein and her husband Charlie of Salem. His grandchildren Lynn Lesieur, Abbie Lesieur, Brian Lesieur and his wife Jennifer, Natalie Lesieur-Molak and her husband Nick, Erik Lesieur, Julie Appelstein, his great-granddaughter Ella and great-grandson Beau Lesieur, born Jan. 11. Roland is survived by his sisters Jacqueline Maynard, Madeleine Gingras,and his sister- in -law Elinor Lesieur, all of Nashua as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nashua Children’s Home, 125 Amherst St., Nashua 03064, Home Health and Hospice, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack 03054 specifying use for the Community Hospice House, or a charity of your choice. Calling hours will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Lock St. in Nashua on Friday, Feb. 22 from 4-7 p.m. Services will be held at St. Christopher Church on Manchester St. in Nashua on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.