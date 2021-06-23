Connect with us
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Goodyear Announce Finalists

Now through July 16, music fans can listen to the finalists’ entries and vote for their favorite artist or band.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced three finalists for the “From Garage to Glory” contest and are now inviting the nation to decide the winner.

Launched in April, “From Garage to Glory” is a nationwide talent search that will give one aspiring musician or band the chance to perform live on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest, $10,000 and more. The submission period of the contest called for musicians to submit an original song and the story behind its inspiration.

After receiving song submissions from artists across the nation, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a panel of judges identified the three contest finalists based on artistry, originality and the ability to inspire through music.

Now through July 16, music fans can listen to the finalists’ entries and vote for their favorite artist or band at FromGarageToGlory.com and also get a chance to win $1,000.

The winning From Garage to Glory entrant will be announced in mid-August, before performing live on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest in Cleveland on October 28.

To learn more about the contest and cast your vote, visit FromGarageToGlory.com. Follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #fromgaragetoglory.

