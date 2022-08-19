RoboTire Installs First Tire Changing Robots at Discount Tire Store

RoboTire has installed its first RoboTire tire changing system at a Discount Tire store in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Discount Tire says it is installing the RoboTire system as one of many enhancements at its stores, designed to deliver safety and satisfaction in the customer experience.

“We are excited to be the first to market in our space with RoboTire’s technology,” says Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. “With our Discount Tire expert people operating RoboTire systems, we will make the workplace safer and the experience easier as we hope to continue to reduce customer wait times and take care of more and more customers.”

RoboTire installed the fourth generation of its tire changing system at the Discount Tire store. Systems from RoboTire, which are manufactured in the U.S., use machine learning, artificial intelligence, high-definition cameras, proprietary software and advanced robotics to change four tires on a passenger vehicle in less than 25 minutes, the company says. RoboTire says it can be easily integrated into tire shop operations, and RoboTire provides operator training for a service center’s current tire technicians. At Discount Tire, RoboTire systems will remove, lift and install tire and wheel assemblies, helping to reduce technician injuries that can occur with repetitive heavy lifting. Discount Tire says expert technicians will operate the systems and provide tire pressure monitoring and balancing services as needed.