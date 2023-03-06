Tire Changing Robot Installed at Second Discount Tire Store

RoboTire, a Detroit-based robotics and automation company, has implemented its tire-changing system at a Discount Tire store in Arlington, Texas. This installation marks the second application of RoboTire’s technology with Discount Tire.

RoboTire says its tire-changing system utilizes robotics and advanced algorithms to change tires while maintaining high levels of safety, speed and accuracy for customers and technicians. The system can change tires in as little as 25 minutes, RoboTire said.

The installation of the RoboTire system at Discount Tire’s Arlington store – located at 5541 S Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76017 – is the latest in a series of deployments to continue RoboTire’s expansion and reach across the country, the company said. RoboTire has already implemented its automated systems at a Discount Tire location in Arizona, a Creamery Tire location in Pennsylvania and several other retailers. RoboTire plans to launch more systems in the coming months.