RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania

RoboTire, a Michigan-based robotics and automation startup that designs and deploys systems to change vehicles’ tires, is deploying its fourth-generation tire-changing system at Creamery Tire, Inc., a locally owned and operated tire service center founded in north Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1988.

RoboTire said the partnership with Creamery Tire, offers customers a unique tire-buying experience. RoboTire’s state-of-the-art systems using robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence will aim to improve the overall tire-changing experience for customers in Pennsylvania, the RoboTire team said. RoboTire’s systems can help reduce the current hour-long tire changing experience to less than 25 minutes, allowing shops to serve more cars in a safe and efficient environment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Creamery Tire as we deploy our tire-changing technology into more brick-and-mortar locations,” said Victor Darolfi, RoboTire co-founder and CEO. “We see a growing demand for safer and more efficient tire-changing practices that benefit automotive shop owners and customers. RoboTire and Creamery Tire working together to integrate our robots with their expert staff will provide the best possible customer experience.”

Joseph Franklin, CEO of Creamery Tire, Inc., added: “RoboTire’s systems are truly revolutionizing the way tires are changed, and we are excited to be one of the first shops in North America to offer this innovative service model to our customers. We are dedicated to bringing the best technology and experience to our employees and customers alike in Pennsylvania.”

Creamery Tire’s RoboTire system began serving customers Dec. 16, 2022, and the independent business has signed on to install additional RoboTire systems at two other locations in Pennsylvania.