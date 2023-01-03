 RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

RoboTire, a Michigan-based robotics and automation startup that designs and deploys systems to change vehicles’ tires, is deploying its fourth-generation tire-changing system at Creamery Tire, Inc., a locally owned and operated tire service center founded in north Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1988.

Related Articles

RoboTire said the partnership with Creamery Tire, offers customers a unique tire-buying experience. RoboTire’s state-of-the-art systems using robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence will aim to improve the overall tire-changing experience for customers in Pennsylvania, the RoboTire team said. RoboTire’s systems can help reduce the current hour-long tire changing experience to less than 25 minutes, allowing shops to serve more cars in a safe and efficient environment.

MORE: RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout

“We are thrilled to partner with Creamery Tire as we deploy our tire-changing technology into more brick-and-mortar locations,” said Victor Darolfi, RoboTire co-founder and CEO. “We see a growing demand for safer and more efficient tire-changing practices that benefit automotive shop owners and customers. RoboTire and Creamery Tire working together to integrate our robots with their expert staff will provide the best possible customer experience.”

Joseph Franklin, CEO of Creamery Tire, Inc., added: “RoboTire’s systems are truly revolutionizing the way tires are changed, and we are excited to be one of the first shops in North America to offer this innovative service model to our customers. We are dedicated to bringing the best technology and experience to our employees and customers alike in Pennsylvania.”

Creamery Tire’s RoboTire system began serving customers Dec. 16, 2022, and the independent business has signed on to install additional RoboTire systems at two other locations in Pennsylvania.

You May Also Like

Hoosier-Tire-new-racing-tires
Omni United EV strategy carbon neutral
Bartec TPMS Tool Update
Indonesia rubber trees
News

Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory

Toyo Tire Corp. announced the official opening of its new passenger vehicle tire factory in the Municipality of Indjija, the Republic of Serbia. Production had partially started in July 2022 as the factory became operational with all equipment being installed, Toyo said. President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia and a long list of

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Toyo Tire Serbia Factory

Toyo Tire Corp. announced the official opening of its new passenger vehicle tire factory in the Municipality of Indjija, the Republic of Serbia. Production had partially started in July 2022 as the factory became operational with all equipment being installed, Toyo said. President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia and a long list of distinguished guests were in attendance at the opening ceremony in mid-December.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial

Formula DRIFT renewed its partnership with GT Radial for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the PRO Championship through the 2025 season. Additionally, GT Radial has extended its agreement to remain the Official Tire of PROSPEC for another two years, taking it through the 2024 season.  Related Articles – TIA Launches Redesigned

By Christian Hinton
TIA Launches Redesigned Website

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has redesigned and updated its website. TIA said the new website brings more information to the homepage, making it easier to understand TIA’s value proposition and encouraging membership. This includes prominently presenting the association’s mission statement. Related Articles – Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair – Falken Tires

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities

A new report from the US Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) shows opportunities to expand end-use tire markets and improve tire recycling rates to keep pace with annual scrap tire generation.   Related Articles – Hoosier Racing Tire Introduces the Hoosier Hero Program – Top 10 Stories of 2022 – Tyrata to Deploy Additional IntelliTread Systems in Asia

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Tire recycling
Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

Discount Tire announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company said. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in

By Madeleine Winer
Discount Tire store generic

Other Posts

Yokohama Recalls 6,152 Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Corporation has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L in the same size were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total of 68 TY517 MC²

By Madeleine Winer
NRS Brakes Adds 18 New Part Numbers for Multiple Models

NRS Brakes made multiple additions to its product line for 2003-2022 models of Ford, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia and Audi vehicles. According to NRS, these additions cover around 11.7 million vehicles. Related Articles – Nokian Tyres Signs Manufacturing Deal with Sentury Tire – Apollo Tyres Inaugurates Advanced R&D Tire Testing Facility – Sensata

By Samuel Grom
NRS_GALVANIZED_Brakes
Monro Leverages ATD Partnership, Waives Battery Install Changes

Monro, Inc. recently implemented a series of initiatives designed to help customers prepare for winter driving. The company said these efforts are part of a forward-looking strategic plan to position the company as a strong competitor in every market across the country. Related Articles – Tire Discounters Breaks Donation Record for Wounded Warrior Project –

By Madeleine Winer
Monro-Battery-Installation
SimpleTire Lands Spot on Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023 List

SimpleTire has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023, presented by Newsweek and Statista. Related Articles – Goodyear Appoints New CFO, Executive Vice President – Nexen Tire Motorsports Makes Top Placements for Racing Season – Continental Issues Voluntary Exchange Program for PLT Tires SimpleTire said it offers its customers access to tire

By Christian Hinton
Tire Review Magazine