Give Your Customers this Road Trip Checklist

During the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers had uncertainty about traveling via airplane, and more people traveled by car last year and in 2020. This year, with higher gas prices, travelers may also opt to travel by car or stay grounded. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss the trend to get out of the clouds and how dealers can prepare their customers for road trip travel.

Click Here to Read More

As a dealer, it is of the utmost importance that you inform potential travelers of complete routine tire and vehicle maintenance — your maintenance checks and tips will be critical for them to have a safe journey heading into the summer months.

Here is an important checklist you can perform on your customer’s vehicle – or you can tell them about – starting with tires.

First, let your customers know to check their tire pressure using a tire inflation gauge. They can also check their tread depth with a simple penny test, where they can place a penny upside down in the tread. If the top of Lincoln’s head is visible, it is time to purchase new tires.

Next up – oil. Drivers should check their oil by turning the engine off, popping the hood and locating the oil dipstick. Let them know to come back to the shop if they’re due for an oil change.

Finally, let customers know to check their car battery. Car owners can safely and easily check for a healthy battery from the comfort of their own driveway by turning their vehicle’s headlights on for 15 minutes without starting the engine, then starting their car and watching the headlights. If they dim noticeably, it is likely that the battery needs replacing.

You can display these tips in the shop at the counter or perhaps print out sheets of paper with your own road trip checklist to give customers at the time of payment.