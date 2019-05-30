News/RNR Tire Express
May 30, 2019

RNR Tire Express Plans for New York Expansion

RNR

Tampa-based RNR Tire Express (RNR) has identified New York as its next expansion hub with room for 55 locations in the market in the coming years.

Targeted development regions across New York State include New York City, Albany-Schenectady, Binghamton, Buffalo, Burlington-Plattsburgh, Elmira, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica and Watertown.

Brand executives will be in New York City to meet with prospective franchise partners at the International Franchise Expo through June 1 at the Javits Center at booth N0. 515. The initial franchise fee for RNR is $35,000.

RNR currently has 122 locations in 23 states with plans to have 150 locations by the end of 2019.

