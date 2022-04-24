RNR Tire Express Presents 2022 Mother’s Day Giveaway

RNR Tire Express opened nominations this past Monday for their annual giveaway, which will feature free sets of tires given to deserving individuals at various franchise locations around the country, as well as a brand new 2022 Hyundai Kona to one select recipient, direct from the RNR corporate team. The nomination period will run through the entirety of the month and come to a close on May 6, just in time for Mother’s Day on May 8.

RNR Tire Express says the only stipulations for involvement in this year’s giveaway are that each applicant be over the age of 18 and that they be a mother.

Those interested in nominating themselves and/or someone whose actions they believe merit their being a recipient of this year’s giveaway can do so using the links provided below:

2022 Tire Giveaway – https://rnrtires.com/marketing/giveaway/

2022 Car Giveaway – https://rnrtires.com/marketing/mom/