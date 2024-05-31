 RNR Tire Express gives away 2024 Buick Encore for Mother's Day

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

RNR Tire Express gives away 2024 Buick Encore for Mother’s Day

Abby Fuller was nominated by her husband, who shared that his wife spends time volunteering with local charities in her community.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
RNR-Tire-Mothers-Day-giveaway-winner

On May 10, RNR Tire Express, ventured to Sarasota, FL to surprise Abby Fuller, a wife and mother of two, at its Sarasota location with a brand-new 2024 Buick Encore. Fuller was nominated by her husband, Isaac, who shared that his wife, who works full-time as a professor at Ave Maria University, spends what little free time she has volunteering with local charities in her community, including Better Together, an organization that helps fight homelessness, addiction and unemployment. Through her work with Better Together, Fuller has taken in children in need while their parents work to heal. She has taken in a set of 5-year-old twins, hosted a 4-year-old boy last fall, and served as a host mom this Mother’s Day by giving a roof to a struggling mother going through the program at Better Together.

Related Articles

This year’s contest saw over 10,000 nominations at participating RNR franchise locations across the country. The annual initiative this year included $100,000 worth of prizes and honored one hand-picked recipient in the form of the new Buick Encore.

Fuller also established Sports4Good, a Sarasota-based organization that helps youth athletes and their families serve their community and leave a positive impact on the area.

“Each day, moms work tirelessly for their families in every aspect and deserve to be recognized,” Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express said. “Being able to show our collective appreciation for all they do is what makes this giveaway so special to the RNR team. It is great to see more and more nominations come in each year as this giveaway grows.”

You May Also Like

UNIROYAL_GIANT-TIRE
Repairify-Ben-Johnson
hankook-combo
News

TrakMotive congratulates two employees receiving ACPN honors

TrakMotive said it is honored to share the recognitions received by Ryan DeVoe and Paul Arena at the 2024 ACPN Conference.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TrakMotive-Ryan-DeVoe

TrakMotive congratulated Ryan DeVoe, global director of product data management, for receiving his ACP Certification. The Automotive Content Professional (ACP) designation program at Northwood University was created through a special partnership with the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN). This program codifies the skills and experience that today’s content managers should possess, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Milestar secures two top spots at the W.E. Western Series Rock Round 2

Over 50 teams competed across eight classes, with teams using Milestar Patagonia M/T02 tires clinching the top podium spots in two classes.

By Christian Hinton
Milestar-Dave-Wong-Car
Team Falken driver earns second place finish on Wildpeak R/T tires

Despite flipping his vehicle in the first heat, Justin Hall secured second place at round one of the 2024 NorCal Rock Racing competition.

By Christian Hinton
Team-Falken-second-place-finish
Sullivan Tire acquires seven new locations

Sullivan Tire has purchased the assets and will be leasing the buildings and they will open as Sullivan Tire locations effective June 5.

By Christian Hinton
Sullivan Tire Logo
Yokohama Rubber becomes ATP Tour’s official tire partner

Yokohama Rubber said its partnership with the ATP Tour is aimed at increasing awareness of the Yokohama brand in the European market.

By Christian Hinton
ATP-Tour-x-Yokohama

Other Posts

Global supply chains find their footing in a ‘Goldilocks zone’

The index rose in April to -0.18, from -0.32 in March, which signals that global supply chains are operating at close to full capacity.

By Christian Hinton
GEP-Global-Supply-Chain-Volatility-Index-stock
Yokohama Rubber expands motorsports tire production capacity at Mishima Plant

Yokohama Rubber will invest approx. $24.2 million in a new line that will expand the plant’s capacity for motorsports tires by 35%.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Japan-plant
TechForce Foundation launches Techs Talk survey

The survey is designed to uncover insights into the perspectives of aspiring technician students and new working technicians.

By Christian Hinton
Stock-technician-training-1400
Hunter Engineering releases new alignment coverage for hundreds of vehicles

The release covers new records as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign