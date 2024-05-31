RNR Tire Express gives away 2024 Buick Encore for Mother’s Day

On May 10, RNR Tire Express, ventured to Sarasota, FL to surprise Abby Fuller, a wife and mother of two, at its Sarasota location with a brand-new 2024 Buick Encore. Fuller was nominated by her husband, Isaac, who shared that his wife, who works full-time as a professor at Ave Maria University, spends what little free time she has volunteering with local charities in her community, including Better Together, an organization that helps fight homelessness, addiction and unemployment. Through her work with Better Together, Fuller has taken in children in need while their parents work to heal. She has taken in a set of 5-year-old twins, hosted a 4-year-old boy last fall, and served as a host mom this Mother’s Day by giving a roof to a struggling mother going through the program at Better Together.

This year’s contest saw over 10,000 nominations at participating RNR franchise locations across the country. The annual initiative this year included $100,000 worth of prizes and honored one hand-picked recipient in the form of the new Buick Encore.

Fuller also established Sports4Good, a Sarasota-based organization that helps youth athletes and their families serve their community and leave a positive impact on the area.

“Each day, moms work tirelessly for their families in every aspect and deserve to be recognized,” Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express said. “Being able to show our collective appreciation for all they do is what makes this giveaway so special to the RNR team. It is great to see more and more nominations come in each year as this giveaway grows.”