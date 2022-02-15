RNR Tire Express Appointments Three New Executives to National Team

RNR Tire Express has appointed three new executives to the brand’s national leadership team. These include the promotions of Tracy Cintron to the role of franchise director and Candace Lovett to national marketing director, as well as the recent addition of Susan Vice to serve as the company’s new financial controller.

RNR Tire Express says all three directors share in the company’s vision of expanding the RNR footprint in the coming years, both within existing territories and new ones that the brand will break ground in as more franchisees are welcomed to RNR.

With more than 160 franchise locations operating in 26 states, brand recognition is at an all-time high according to RNR Tire Express.