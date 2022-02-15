Connect with us

News

RNR Tire Express Appointments Three New Executives to National Team

Advertisement
Avatar

on

RNR Tire Express has appointed three new executives to the brand’s national leadership team. These include the promotions of Tracy Cintron to the role of franchise director and Candace Lovett to national marketing director, as well as the recent addition of Susan Vice to serve as the company’s new financial controller.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

RNR Tire Express says all three directors share in the company’s vision of expanding the RNR footprint in the coming years, both within existing territories and new ones that the brand will break ground in as more franchisees are welcomed to RNR.

With more than 160 franchise locations operating in 26 states, brand recognition is at an all-time high according to RNR Tire Express.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Entrepreneur Names Big O Tires Top 150 on The Franchise 500

News: Tire Kingdom Sponsors Family Day at The Honda Classic

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance

People: Hankook & Company Hires Seongjin Kim as Chief Digital Officer

Advertisement

on

RNR Tire Express Appointments Three New Executives to National Team

on

Impressive Gains Have Goodyear Optimistic Despite Inflation

on

Apollo Tyres to Deploy EV Charging Stations

on

Yokohama Rubber’s Geolandar X-CV Tire Equipped on Lexus LX
Connect with us

Trending Now

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

TPMS: Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance
Contact: Dan RadarPhone: 210-492-4868Fax: 210-492-4890
2706 Treble Creek, San Antonio TX 78258
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

U.S. AutoForce To Acquire Max Finkelstein Inc.

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Moore’s Tire Sales’ Bill Watkins Shares Keys to Quick Service
SRNA CFO Toby Beiner SRNA CFO Toby Beiner

People

SRNA Promotes Toby Beiner to Chief Financial Officer
financial results financial results

News

Monro, Inc. Announces Q3 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Connect
Tire Review Magazine