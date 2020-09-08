RNR Grows by 47 Stores in First Half of 2020

In the first half of 2020, RNR Tire Express has reported opening seven new locations and signing agreements to bring in 47 new stores across the nation, boosting the brand to a total of 400 stores under contract.

RNR has opened new locations in Greenville, North Carolina; Hewitt, Texas; Columbus, Indiana; Orlando, Florida; Anderson, Indiana; Lafayette, Louisiana; and Macon, Georgia. In addition to new store openings, the brand has signed agreements to bring new RNR stores to the following states:

29 stores across Ohio, in markets like Akron, Canton, Columbus, Dayton and Lima

3 stores across Indiana, including markets like Bloomington and Terre Haute

7 stores across Kentucky, in markets like Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green

5 stores across Colorado, including markets like Fort Collins, Greeley, and Pueblo

1 store in El Dorado, Arkansas

1 store in Phoenix, Arizona

1 store in Queensbury, New York

With 136 stores open and 264 additional stores in the pipeline, RNR says it has plans to open more than 10 new stores before year-end in markets across the United States.