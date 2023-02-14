 Right to Repair Legislation Re-Introduced in Congress

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Right to Repair Legislation Re-Introduced in Congress

Federal legislation will provide consumers rights to repair their vehicle while protecting a free and fair repair market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

United States Reps. Neal Dunn (R-FL), Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) have reintroduced the ‘Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act’ (H.R. 906). MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association, CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition, and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) say that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace, and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles, 70% of which are maintained by independent repair facilities.

Related Articles

The organizations added that as vehicle technology continues to advance, new barriers to a competitive auto repair market are emerging. These barriers limit consumer choice in where to repair their motor vehicles and increase the cost to repair and maintain vehicles. The REPAIR Act will reduce these barriers, putting consumers’ interests first.

Rep. Dunn is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee which has responsibility for consumer protection matters (among several other topics) and is where the bill has been referred. The REPAIR Act is the only bill that addresses vehicle maintenance and repair restrictions, including heavy-duty vehicles the US economy depends on for freight transport.

Automotive aftermarket companies can urge legislators in their district to also co-sponsor the bill by visiting repairact.com.

You May Also Like

News

Hamaton Releases Refreshed TPMS Programming App

Hamaton said the app has undergone a contemporary makeover with a more modern interface.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Hamaton TPMS app

Following the release of its TPMS programming app at The 2021 SEMA Show, Hamaton has revealed details about the first major update on iOS – enhancing the overall user experience, the company said. The app, available for the iPhone 7 or newer with a minimum of iOS 15, was designed to program the U-Pro Hybrid NFC in one tap.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
GRI Receives US DOT Certification for Safety

GRI produces high-grade specialty tires that are built sustainably using pure natural rubber in Sri Lanka.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Mixing-Plant
Goodyear Lauds Q4 Growth Despite Market Challenges

Goodyear said its Q3 volumes outperformed the industry in both replacement and OE.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center
Kantner’s Tire Service Prioritizes Speed, Efficient & Honest Service

With a unique business model, Kantner’s Tire Service has earned its place as a Finalist in K&M’s 2023 Top Shop program.

By David Sickels
Kantners-Tire-SErvice-owners
Kenda Tire Becomes Tire Supplier for Formula Drift Pro Race

Kenda signed a two-year agreement to supply its Vezda UHP Max tire to selected Formula Drift Pro drivers for the 2023 season.

By Madeleine Winer
Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift

Other Posts

CTDA Hosts Annual New Year Luncheon, Honors HOF Inductee

Ken Kevorkian was voted to become the latest member of the CTDA Hall of Fame.

By Madeleine Winer
Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Expands, Relocates PA Warehouse

The New Stanton, Pennsylvania, warehouse offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location.

By Madeleine Winer
Flynn's Tire Wholesale
Continental Tire Announces February Promotion

Qualifying tires are the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS products.

By Madeleine Winer
Gallery: 2023 K&M Dealer Conference & Trade Show

Check out highlights from the 2023 K&M Tire Dealer Conference and Trade Show, featuring seminars, sessions and prizes.

By Tire Review Staff
Elvis K&M Trade show 2023