Right to Repair Legislation Re-Introduced in Congress

United States Reps. Neal Dunn (R-FL), Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) have reintroduced the ‘Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act’ (H.R. 906). MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association, CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition, and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) say that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace, and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles, 70% of which are maintained by independent repair facilities.

The organizations added that as vehicle technology continues to advance, new barriers to a competitive auto repair market are emerging. These barriers limit consumer choice in where to repair their motor vehicles and increase the cost to repair and maintain vehicles. The REPAIR Act will reduce these barriers, putting consumers’ interests first.

Rep. Dunn is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee which has responsibility for consumer protection matters (among several other topics) and is where the bill has been referred. The REPAIR Act is the only bill that addresses vehicle maintenance and repair restrictions, including heavy-duty vehicles the US economy depends on for freight transport.

Automotive aftermarket companies can urge legislators in their district to also co-sponsor the bill by visiting repairact.com.